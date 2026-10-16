Assam: Two Youths Injured in Collision with Dumper on NH-39 in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two young men were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on National Highway 39 near Baba Than in Numaligarh on Wednesday afternoon. The two youths, who were travelling on a motorcycle, collided with a dumper, leaving Anurag Sharma and Nibir Baruah, residents of Dhodang village in Numaligarh, injured. Anurag was referred from the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital to Guwahati in a critical condition, while Nibir is undergoing treatment at the Vivekananda Kendra Hospital of Numaligarh Refinery.

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