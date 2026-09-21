Numaligarh Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler in Late-Night Raid, Seize Cash and Contraband

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The police crackdown on drugs continues across the state. This time, Numaligarh Police have arrested a suspected drug peddler.

Numaligarh Police conducted a late-night raid at Miripathar village and managed to apprehend a drug peddler identified as Lakhya Jyoti Bora. During the operation, police seized 6.05 grams of prohibited drugs, Rs 81,350 in cash, several mobile phones, three water pumps and a Honda generator from his possession. The police have intensified their investigation to uncover the identities of others who may be involved in the drug trafficking network.

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