Assam: Two youths jump into river, one dies; drug link suspected in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Sensation prevailed in Nagdirgram Part III, adjacent to Kabuganj, and the Rukni river border area near Narsingpur and Dhalai, following an incident allegedly linked to the illicit drug trade. On Wednesday afternoon, two youths jumped into the Rukni river to save their lives after being chased by a group of miscreants. While one managed to swim across to the opposite bank and escape, the other drowned. His body was later retrieved following a search operation by the SDRF.

Family members identified the deceased as Imam Hossain Borbhuiya (35 years). Local reports suggest that the incident might have stemmed from a financial transaction or dispute related to illicit narcotics.

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