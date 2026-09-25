Assam: 1.5-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit near his home in Jogighopa in Bongaigaon . The incident took place at Koreya Part II village, where the child, identified as Abu Anas, son of Rafiqul Islam, was reportedly playing near his house when he fell into the deep pit.

Family members and local people of that area, rescued the child and rushed him to Salantapara Hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors there referred him to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital as his condition was reportedly critical.

The child was subsequently taken to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has left the child’s family and local residents mourning the tragic death of the toddler.

The incident has also raised concerns over the presence of unprotected water-filled pits in residential areas and the risks they pose to young children.