Assam: Two youths killed as car crashes into tree on NH-27 near Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Two youths were killed on the spot in a tragic road accident, which occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree at NH-27, near Bala Bongaon in Rangia on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Nihar Dey (21 years) and Debabrata Kundu (21 years, residents of Bongaigaon. According to the Rangia traffic police inspector, Bhabesh Kalita, the driver of the vehicle (AS19Y0780) is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

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