Assam: Two youths killed at Nambogoribari near Dhekiajuli town

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A tragic road accident on the Dhekiajuli–Singri stretch of the Assam Mala Road claimed the lives of two youths and left another critically injured on Friday evening at Nambogoribari near Dhekiajuli town, raising fresh concerns over road safety on the busy corridor.

According to sources, the accident occurred on the Dalgaon–Dhekiajuli connecting route when a speeding truck (AS25EC-4236) collided head-on with a scooter (AS12T 4357) carrying three riders. The impact was severe, resulting in the on-the-spot death of one rider, identified as 24-year-old Haridev Jena.

The two other injured youths, Ankur Madhukulya and Arup Musahari, were initially rushed to Swahid Manobar Nath Civil Hospital. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, both were later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. Hospital officials confirmed that Ankur Madhukulya later succumbed to his injuries, while Arup Musahari remains under treatment in critical condition.

The double fatality has cast a pall of gloom over the locality, with residents expressing grief as well as anger over recurring accidents on the road. Locals allege that the absence of speed breakers and effective traffic-calming measures has encouraged overspeeding, making the stretch increasingly dangerous. They claim that more than ten lives have already been lost on this route in recent times.

Residents recalled another fatal accident on December 8 at Singari, where a speeding truck killed two school students and a guardian. That incident had triggered a road blockade at Dhalaguri, during which officials reportedly assured that speed breakers would be installed at vulnerable points. However, locals say no such measures have yet been implemented.

