Assam: Two Youths Playing Mobile Games Killed By Speeding Train In Hojai

HOJAI: In a tragic incident, two youths lost their lives after getting mowed down by a train in Assam's Hojai on Wednesday morning.
As per reports, both of them were playing games on their mobile phones while sitting on the railway tracks.
The deceased have been identified as Aftab Ali and Sharifuddin, both of whom were residents of the Bhuyanpatty area in Hojai.
Reports further suggested that the duo had put on headphones while playing online games on their mobiles.
They did not hear the sound and even failed to notice the incoming train that was approaching towards them.
Their lack of awareness ultimately proved to be costly as they ended up being run over by the speeding train.
The locals made an attempt to rescue them but it was too late as both of them were killed on the spot before any medical assistance could arrive.
The police have initiated a probe to uncover further details into this case.
