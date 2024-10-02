Cotton University Staffer Allegedly Beaten To Death After Road Accident

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of event, a man employed at Cotton University was believed to have died in a fatal road accident at Jorabat on Wednesday.
The unfortunate incident unfolded when a bulker truck rammed into the victim's car from behind, resulting in his demise.
However, it is not as simple as it seems to be. This is because of the emergence of conflicting versions indicating that a heated spat broke out between the truck driver and the victim.
Subsequently, the quarrel escalated so much so that the angry truck driver hit him with an iron rod causing his death. His lifeless body was found lying in front of the said truck.
The deceased has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Barman who worked as an office superintendent at Cotton University. The mishap took place during the early hours of the day when he was travelling to Tezpur in his Renault Triber bearing registration number AS 01 FT 2170 from Guwahati's Khanapara at around 7:00 am.
The truck that hit the four-wheeler from behind had registration number NL 01 AH 2789.
Meanwhile, his body has been transported to the morgue of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact reason behind his death.
