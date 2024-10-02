Cotton University Staffer Allegedly Beaten To Death After Road Accident

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of event, a man employed at Cotton University was believed to have died in a fatal road accident at Jorabat on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when a bulker truck rammed into the victim's car from behind, resulting in his demise.

However, it is not as simple as it seems to be. This is because of the emergence of conflicting versions indicating that a heated spat broke out between the truck driver and the victim.

Subsequently, the quarrel escalated so much so that the angry truck driver hit him with an iron rod causing his death. His lifeless body was found lying in front of the said truck.