Assam: UCO Bank organises Customer Meet in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: UCO Bank organised a customer meeting in Tinsukia on August 10 as part of its Resource, MSME, Retail and Agriculture Carnival for 2026-27.

General Manager Sreenivasa Rao Kambhampati from the bank's Head Office in Kolkata attended the programme, along with branch managers, existing customers and prospective customers.

Zonal Manager Narendra Pratap Singh formally inaugurated the event and said the bank remained committed to supporting customers and the socio-economic development of Assam. He also highlighted the importance of cyber security and informed that the Jorhat Zone had sanctioned loans worth more than Rs 259 crore to 3,600 beneficiaries under the ongoing campaign.

Bank officials presented various savings, MSME and retail loan products to participants and highlighted opportunities for financing businesses and generating employment.

Kambhampati outlined the bank's performance during the first quarter of 2026-27, stating that deposits exceeded Rs 3.32 lakh crore, advances stood above Rs 2.72 lakh crore and total business crossed Rs 6.05 lakh crore.

He also highlighted the bank's digital banking facilities, including online applications for housing, car, personal, education and vehicle loans, among others. He urged customers to make greater use of digital banking services.

Customers were invited to provide feedback and suggestions to help improve the bank's services. Several branch officials and other senior representatives attended the programme, a press release said.

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