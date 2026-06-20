Assam: Udalguri DC reviews malaria situation in high-risk areas

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards strengthening malaria prevention and control measures, the District Commissioner of Udalguri, Joy Vikash, conducted an extensive field visit to several malaria-prone areas of the district on Thursday. The visit aimed to assess the current situation on the ground and review the effectiveness of ongoing disease-control initiatives. During the inspection, the DC visited a malaria testing camp set up near the New Primary Health Centre and interacted with healthcare personnel engaged in surveillance and treatment activities. He also toured vulnerable localities, including Natun Mati and the Dhansiri tea estate, to gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by residents and health workers.

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