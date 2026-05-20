Health Camp and Malaria Awareness Programme Held at Majuli Primary School in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A health check-up camp and malaria awareness programme were organized on Monday at Majuli Primary School under the Udalguri Health Block under the initiative of BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member and Udalguri MLA Rihan Daimary, in collaboration with the Health Department.

During the awareness session, residents were informed about the symptoms, prevention, and treatment of malaria. According to official sources, a total of 271 people underwent health and malaria screening during the camp, out of which two persons tested positive for malaria. The Health Department immediately initiated necessary treatment and preventive measures.

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