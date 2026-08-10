Assam: Udalguri district plans week-long programmes to mark Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Udalguri district administration has announced a series of programmes from August 9 to 17 to mark the 80th Independence Day, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and 150 years of “Vande Mataram”.

According to a press note issued by the District Commissioner, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be conducted across the district, encouraging citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes.

A district-level bike and scooty rally will be held on August 12 with the participation of students, Jeevika Sakhis, police personnel, civil administration officials and civil society organisations. A Tiranga procession will begin from the District Commissioner’s Office at 5 p.m. on August 13. Cycle rallies involving school and college students, as well as block-level Tiranga rallies, will also be organised.

Government departments have been asked to procure national flags from local self-help groups to support rural livelihoods. Government offices and commercial establishments will be decorated with tricolour lighting in advance of Independence Day. A public selfie point will also be installed to encourage public participation in the campaign.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will be observed at the District Commissioner’s Office on August 14. An exhibition on Partition Horrors and “Vande Mataram” will open at the parade ground of the DC’s office on August 13 for students and the general public.

A district-level quiz competition and the screening of a historical short film on Partition will be held on August 14. A rangoli competition based on the themes of “Vande Mataram”, Har Ghar Tiranga and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has also been planned.

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