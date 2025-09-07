Assam: Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha Felicitated Veteran Teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha marked Teachers’ Day with a heartfelt gesture of gratitude by felicitating three veteran teachers who have played a pivotal role in shaping the district’s literary, cultural, and educational landscape. As part of the programme, the Xabha paid rich tributes to retired teachers Dharmeswar Sharma of Mazbat, Jitendra Nath Deka of Orang, and Hareshwar Kalita of Panery. Each of them was honoured with a traditional phulam gamosa, a citation, and a bundle of books in recognition of their lifelong contribution to education and society.

Also Read: Assam: Dima Hasao Celebrates Teachers’ Day with Great Enthusiasm