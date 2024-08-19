Assam: Udalguri Krishi Vigyan Kendra organizes Stakeholders Meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Udalguri recently organized a stakeholder’s consultation program at its meeting hall with the participation of 50 farmers and stakeholders from various villages of Udalguri district. The programme supported by ReNEW was conducted with the aim of sharing information among the stakeholders about the Carbon Finance Programme and also taking their valuable suggestions and feedback for the overall improvement of the project strategy and proper implementation of the project “Developing a Voluntary Carbon Market Project for Agro forestry Plantations and Regenerative Agriculture in the State of Assam” that has been developed by Assam Agricultural University, Tata Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and Renew for Agro forestry and Plantation in the State of Assam. The project mainly aims at analysing the carbon sequestration potential of the plantations and helping the farmers increase their income through the total credit generated from their tree plantations. It has been launched in ten different districts in Assam, including Udalguri.

The programme started with the welcome address of SMS, Horticulture, and Nodal Officer, Carbon Finance Project, KVK, Udalguri, Dr. Nishita Pathak. The event was further hosted by SMS, Agronomy, KVK, and Udalguri, Priyanka Bora. The senior scientist and head of the centre, Dr. Diganta Sharma, narrated the importance of the project and also discussed its aim and objectives. The plenary speaker, Dr. Naba Kumar Goswami, senior Fellow and Regional Coordinator, TERI-NERC, Guwahati, presented details of the project, including its importance, main aim, and objectives, how this project is going to benefit the environment, the economic benefit of the stakeholders, and carbon market opportunities. The other officials present in the programme are Premananda Nath, Associate Fellow, TERI; Hemanga Talukdar, Project Engineer, TERI; Vivasvan Viswakarma, Research Associate, TERI; Bikash Nagaria, Programme Assistant, KVK, Udalguri; and Reman Kalita, Farm Manager, KVK, Udalguri.

