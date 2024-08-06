12-Day Training Programme on Insecticide Management for Input Dealers Begins at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A twelve day long self-financed and need base training programme for Input Dealers on Insecticide Management began here at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh from August 2.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dibrugarh and District Agricultural Office, Dibrugarh jointly organized this training programme with the joint initiative of both Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and State Agricultural Department, Government of Assam.

While delivering his welcome address the Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dibrugarh Dr. Hemchandra Saikia thanked both Assam Agricultural University Jorhat and State Agricultural Department for giving KVK Dibrugarh to organized this much required skill development training programme for input dealers dealing with the business of insecticides because it will pave the way for effective and environment friendly management of insecticides for sustainable agriculture.

The Director of Extension Education AAU Jorhat, Dr. Manoranjan Neog who is also instrumental in effective dissemination and spread of suitable improved agricultural technologies through its vibrant network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras among farmers across the state delivered a key note lecture where he vividly explained about critical importance of imparting training on insecticide management for input dealers for their professional competency.

He urged participants to attend this training programme most attentively to gain maximum technical knowledge in the field of various insecticide management techniques keeping in view the issue of environmental pollution, sound human and animal health and sustainability of agriculture for food security.

Dr. Neog also emphasized on natural farming, diversified business approach, nursery business, off season vegetable cultivation to contribute optimum to our economy besides attaining optimum individual economic dividend.

While interacting with the farmers of Panimiri Gaon under Barbaruah development block of Dibrugarh district Dr. Manoranjan Neog emphasized on the effective cultivation of two crop per year in a same piece of land to enhance their farm income and assured farmers to provide all sort of possible help in the form of suitable technologies and input supply through its KVK.

The course coordinator of the training programme Dr. Sanghamitra Sarma informed that Insecticide Management Training will be of 12 days duration and it will cover 36 valuable lectures, practical and exposure visit where resources persons from different KVK and Assam Agricultural University Jorhat will deliver these lectures. Altogether 40 input dealers dealing with insecticide business are attending the programme.

