Assam: Udalguri police arrest former ULFA (I) cadre from Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In a major breakthrough, Udalguri police arrested former dreaded ULFA (I) cadre Bijay Asom alias Papu Koch, an inhabitant of Dibrugarh, from Sonapur, Guwahati, on November 3. According to reports, Tangla police had earlier registered a case (Tangla PS Case No. 59/24) revealing that a group of youths were planning to float an outfit under the banner of Revolutionary Front of Greater Assam.

Acting swiftly, Udalguri police had then arrested one Rajiv Deka and recovered a grenade from his residence. Subsequently, three more persons, Jumon Bora, Pinku Seal, and Jintu Baishya, were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Addressing a press briefing at Tangla police station on Friday, Udalguri Senior Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah informed that during re-investigation of the case, the involvement of former dreaded ULFA (I) cadre and history sheeter Bijay Asom @ Papu Koch came to light. Acting on intelligence inputs, Tangla police apprehended him from Guwahati on November 3. Based on his confessional statement, police recovered two live grenades, 55 rounds of live ammunition, and one detonator from the Dimachanga forest area under Lalpani outpost in Udalguri district on Thursday night.

