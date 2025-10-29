Assam: ULFA (I) cadre Samiran Chetia Surrenders Before Tinsukia Police

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An active cadre of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA-I), SS Corporal Samiran Chetia alias Prabin Asom, surrendered before Tinsukia police on Tuesday morning.

According to Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav, an operation was carried out jointly by Tinsukia police and the security forces based on credible information regarding the presence of an active ULFA (I) cadre in Tinsukia.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Samiran Chetia had joined ULFA (I) in 2022. Previously, before joining the ULFA (I), he had also been a member of another banned militant outfit, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

The surrender of Chetia, reaffirms the robust counter-insurgency operations and beefed-up intelligence and security measures following the ULFA (I) attack on Kakopathar Army Camp.

The recent arrest of SS Corporal Thaoshen Asom alias Anupam Dohotia of ULFA (I) from Namsai with a recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, arrest of linkmen, busting of supply chains across international borders, and encounter and neutralization of SS Sergeant Major Iwon Axom who was involved in the attack on Kakopathar Camp, reiterates the continuous success achieved by security forces and State Police of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in curbing insurgent activities in Upper Assam and its bordering areas.

