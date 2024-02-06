Assam: Udalguri station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 14.31 crores under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam, Rs. 10,369 crores have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railway infrastructure projects. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 60 stations in Northeast are being redeveloped with world class amenities/facilities. Among the selected railway stations, Udalguri railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 14.31 crores. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas.

Udalguri railway station is an important station on the Rangiya – Murkongselek section under Rangiya Division of NFR. The existing station building will be extended with improved facade with facilities like retiring rooms and waiting room with latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. Divyangjan friendly ramps and toilet facilities with other modern amenities like two lifts and a 5-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge will also be provided. New toilet block will be built separately for male and female passengers. Improved parking facilities with beautification of circulating area are also planned. All the platforms will be provided with shelter and resurfaced with marble stone, tiles etc. for ease of movement for passengers. Entry exit path will be developed, which will offer improved accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have been awarded for all the above works. Foundation work for the new station building has already been started. Work for other passenger amenities like Installation of Coach Guidance Board, Train Information Display System, Extension of Platforms, provision of easy access water booths for Divyangjan etc. are also in progress. The upgrade of this station will lead to creation of new avenues which will lead to new employment, business opportunity and ease of travel for passengers of city and nearby areas, stated a press release.

Also Read: Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union stages protest to teach Mathematics, Science in English

Also Watch: