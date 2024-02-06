Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union stages protest to teach Mathematics, Science in English

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) protested the “anti-Assamese medium decision” adopted by the Government of Assam in order to introduce English textbooks in Science and Mathematics subjects from Class VI onward in the State. In this connection, the members of the organization took out a large protest rally from the district office covering the North Lakhimpur town.

“The government wants to impose English as the medium of instruction on the students despite NEP-2020, UGC, and the Prime Minister all favouring mother tongue as the medium of instruction. This is a whimsical decision that needs rollback. AASU never approve of this decision,” Lakhimpur AASU said in a press communique.

The leaders and members from the 22 regional unit of the organizations took part in the protest rally under the leadership of Lakhimpur AASU president in charge Khirod Duwarah, general secretary in charge Punamjyoti Burhagohain and demanded the State government to rollback the decision. The protesters rented the air by shouting slogans against the State Government and Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu regarding the issue.

