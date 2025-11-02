Assam: Udalguri to honour Bhupen Hazarika with grand musical tribute on Nov 5

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The District Administration of Udalguri is all set to observe the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on 5th November 2025, with a large-scale public tribute planned in memory of the legendary artiste, humanitarian, and cultural visionary.

A preparatory meeting for the event was held on 31st October under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner of Udalguri, where officials from all relevant departments reviewed and finalised the arrangements. The administration aims to ensure a meaningful and well-coordinated homage befitting the man known as the “Voice of the People”.

The highlight of the programme will be a grand musical gathering at the Parade Ground, DC’s Office campus, where over 5,000 participants including students, artistes, cultural bodies, and music enthusiasts will join in a synchronised chorus of Dr. Hazarika’s immortal creation, “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”. The mass singing is intended to echo the universal message of humanity, equality, and brotherhood the very values Dr. Hazarika dedicated his life’s work to. The District Administration has extended an open invitation to the public, urging citizens to join this collective tribute and uphold the ideals cherished by the maestro.

“Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was not just a singer and composer he was a philosopher, a communicator of truth, and a cultural bridge-builder. His songs still guide society towards peace, justice, and unity,” said an official spokesperson, adding that the event will be both a remembrance and a reaffirmation of his ideals.

