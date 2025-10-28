Statues of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg to stand together in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A full-size statue of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, will soon be installed in Sivasagar town, adjacent to the existing statue of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The decision was formally adopted in a public meeting held on Sunday evening at the Jadav Prasad Chaliha Auditorium of Sibsagar University.

The meeting was presided over by noted educationist Dr Prakash Kotoky, in which convener Rabindra Kumar Borah explained the significance of the gathering. Over a hundred prominent and socially conscious citizens of Sivasagar district, along with leaders of various organizations and representatives of college student unions, attended the event.

During the meeting, the ‘Zubeen Garg Statue Installation and Memorial Committee’ was officially constituted with Dr Utpal Dutta, Professor of Sibsagar University, as President, Pradip Khemka, Harun al Rashid, Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, Dr Pratim Sharma, and Dr Simanta Baruah as vice-presidents, Rabindra Kumar Borah as General Secretary, Monirul Islam Bora, Bidyut Gogoi, and Parashjyoti Das as joint secretaries, and Akshayjit Borah as Treasurer. The committee decided that, subject to permission from the Sivasagar district administration and in consultation with the Joydayal Khemka Matri Seva Sadan Trust Committee, the statue of Zubeen Garg would be installed beside Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s statue at the Joydayal Khemka Matri Seva Sadan premises in Sivasagar. The house unanimously agreed to this proposal.

The meeting paid a silent tribute to the Late artist and urged the government and judiciary to ensure justice concerning the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise. Furthermore, the committee decided to perform a ‘Bhumi Puja’ on November 18, the birthday of the Late singer, at the designated installation site.

In a symbolic gesture, the meeting also proposed to appoint Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg as the chief patron of the committee. Speakers at the event expressed that the twin statues of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg at the heart of Sivasagar town would create a unique, aesthetic and inspiring atmosphere, symbolizing the legacy of Assam’s musical and cultural heritage.

