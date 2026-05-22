Assam: Udharbond Muslims decide to avoid cow slaughter in Qurbani Eid

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a bid to strengthen social harmony and to protect themselves from communal harassment, Muslims in Udharbond's Pangram area have decided to avoid cow slaughtering during the ensuing Qurbani Eid. A well-attended gathering at a minority-dominated Pangram also appealed to the Muslims to stop eating beef, as the Hindus worship the cow as 'mother.'

Reminding that the State Government had already banned cow slaughter, selling and consumption of beef near Hindu places of worship, the leaders of the Muslim community appealed to the community members to respect the law as well as the religious sentiment of the 'Sanatani brothers.'

They further reminded that in recent times, innocent Muslims had been subjected to physical harassment on allegations of either consuming or carrying beef.

A similar appeal was heard in Patharkandi as an organization called Global Progressive Foundation asked the Muslims to avoid cow slaughtering during the upcoming Bakra Eid. Badrul Haque, President of the organization, explained that cow slaughtering had never been mentioned as mandatory during the Eid by the Holy Quran. He appealed to the government to ban cow slaughtering in every form, along with a ban on the export of beef.

Also Read: Illegal cow slaughter uncovered on Eid in Fancy Bazar, one detained