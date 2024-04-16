Assam: ULFA-I Claims Responsibility for Ambush on Assam Rifles in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: A group of three Assam Rifles vehicles was attacked today near Namdhang while traveling from Changlang to Margherita, between 8 and 8:30 am on April 16.

The troops were able to respond effectively to the surprise attack, preventing more damage. However, one of the jawans, Hawaldar Om Prakash, was injured by a bullet during the encounter.

Rumel Axom, who is identified as a captain of ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the attack in a press statement.