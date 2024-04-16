Assam: ULFA-I Claims Responsibility for Ambush on Assam Rifles in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: A group of three Assam Rifles vehicles was attacked today near Namdhang while traveling from Changlang to Margherita, between 8 and 8:30 am on April 16.
The troops were able to respond effectively to the surprise attack, preventing more damage. However, one of the jawans, Hawaldar Om Prakash, was injured by a bullet during the encounter.
Rumel Axom, who is identified as a captain of ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the attack in a press statement.
Rumel Axom claimed that several vehicles belonging to the 13th Assam Rifles were damaged, and many soldiers were seriously injured. He also stated that the security forces restricted media access to the area to conceal the actual extent of the damage.
However, ULFA-I's account reportedly contradicts this, as wounded soldiers were seen being airlifted for medical treatment.
The defense establishment has not yet officially replied to ULFA-I's claims. However, insiders from the defense apparatus have refuted the allegations of media censorship.
They emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the affected personnel and addressing the current operational needs.
Assam Rifles, in their response to the incident, stated that a vehicle patrol consisting of three vehicles was ambushed by unknown individuals near Namdhang around 8:30 am on April 16, 2024, while moving from Changlang to Margherita.
The troops fought back and prevented the ambush. During the exchange, one person sustained gunshot wounds. The injured individual has been taken to Military Hospital Jorhat, and their condition is stable. Further details will be provided later.
The ambush near Namdhang has highlighted the unstable security situation in the region, particularly along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
The incident, which has resulted in conflicting reports from both defense sources and insurgent groups, emphasizes the challenges faced by security forces in combating militancy while also ensuring transparency and the dissemination of accurate information.
