Nagaland Elections: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Visit Dimapur

KOHIMA: The President of the All India Congress Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge, is scheduled to visit Nagaland on Tuesday to speak at a public meeting in Dimapur.
The development was revealed by Girish Chodankar, who is the Committee in charge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Tripura.
Girish informed while speaking at a press conference held at the Congress Bhavan in Kohima.
The Congress leader said that he is confident that the INDIA alliance will be able to form government at the national level.
He announced that the Congress candidate, who is also the NPCC president, would be appointed to a cabinet position in Delhi.
This recognition is for his efforts in revitalizing the party and organizing Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which was well received by the Congress leadership.
Chodankar stated that the upcoming election is about protecting India’s future and upholding the Constitution.
Expressing concern about the potential booth capturing by the state’s ruling government on polling day, the Congress leader stated that the party will also meet with the Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland.’
They aim to inform the Election Commission and all relevant authorities to ensure a free and fair election.
Earlier on April 13, BJP chief JP Nadda spoke at an important NDA rally in Chumoukedima District in Nagaland. His visit is a major effort to boost the BJP’s election campaign in Nagaland, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP president is in Nagaland shows that the BJP is concentrating on getting support and encouraging people to vote before the elections.
Prime Minister Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' has been crucial in energizing party members and supporters nationwide, preparing for a strong and influential election campaign.
With JP Nadda’s visit receiving a strong reception, political observers are keenly watching developments in Nagaland, as the state gears up for a highly contested electoral battle. The BJP’s involvement in the region underscores its focus on expanding its footprint and strengthening alliances in India’s northeastern states.
