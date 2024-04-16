Nagaland Elections: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Visit Dimapur

KOHIMA: The President of the All India Congress Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge, is scheduled to visit Nagaland on Tuesday to speak at a public meeting in Dimapur.

The development was revealed by Girish Chodankar, who is the Committee in charge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Girish informed while speaking at a press conference held at the Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

The Congress leader said that he is confident that the INDIA alliance will be able to form government at the national level.