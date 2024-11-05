Assam ULFA (I) Network Crackdown: 2 More Arrested in Upper Assam

GUWAHATI: In its efforts at countering insurgent groups in the state, Assam Police along with Military Intelligence arrested on Monday two more over-ground workers linked to the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent at Tinsukia on Monday.

They were used to collect funds for the outfit, ULFA (I).

The arrests occurred after Kiran Sharma a ULFA (I) associate was grilled during an operation carried out between October 26 and 30.

This operation saw the Assam Police in coordination with Military Intelligence, Kolkata, apprehend two OGWs at Lekhapani and Jagun areas in Tinsukia district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bijit Dhar of Jagun and Nantu Debnath of Lekhapani, Tinsukia, Assam. They were also carrying about Rs 2 lakh in cash.

They were top operatives said to be connected with ULFA(I) Commander the so-called Maj Gen Arunodoy Dahotia who is involved in terror financing.

This is part of a chain of intelligence-driven operations held between October 25 to October 30, 2024, that led to the arrest of a total of 12 ULFA(I) overground workers from upper Assam.

The joint operation is still continuing where the security forces are focused on the disintegration of the rest of the network connected with ULFA(I) in the region.

This exercise is of special importance because security agencies want to reduce the IED attack threats before Republic Day 2025 and ensure stability in Assam.