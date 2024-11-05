Tripura: Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Alleged Drug Trade

AGARTALA: Two families in the Bholagiri area of Agartala had a clash on Sunday night over some suspected drug trade activities leaving at least eight persons injured.

The clash raised tension in the neighborhood, and police forces along with CRPF are holding the place to establish law and order.

According to West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K, a long-standing dispute had prevailed between the families of Shahjahan Mia, a brown sugar vendor, and Abhijit Deb, a retailer of imported liquor. A local club had even tried to bring them together, but things kept building up to Sunday's confrontation.

The Superintendent of Police said that the tension had heightened after a case alleged attack by Shahjahan Mia along with his associate, Uttam Malakar on members of Ghalda Deb's family, who is the relative of Abhijit Deb had clashed over the issue. About 7 to 8 people from both the families got hurt in the clash.

Those injured were immediately taken to GB Hospital for treatment after the violence. NCC police reached the spot well in time, and reinforcements had been deployed there to avoid such further incidents. According to police officials, the counter-cases against both families had already been lodged and an investigation had already been initiated. It was said that the situation had been brought under control.

The residents conveyed their opinions on the situation which seems to be worsening. They said that they thought things may turn around when the locals themselves, especially the sports club came in but at least violence is achieving a worse dimension.

On the other hand, the District Superintendent says there was an effective probe, and the law order will be preserved as work continues to restore the peaceful ambiance.