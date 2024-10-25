Assam: UN Day Observed At Goalpara College

GOALPARA: A programme to commemorate the birth of United Nations was organized by Goalpara College in association with Indian Federation of UN Association, New Delhi.
The programme began with an introductory speech by Dr. Jayanta Kr Brahma, Assistant Professor in Political Science who welcomed the guests, faculty members and students and emphasized the significance of UN as an international body that plays a vital role in maintaining global peace and security despite various challenges.
Rashmi Hazarika, Assistant Professor in Geography spoke about the relevance of the UN in today's times. Outlining the objectives of the UN, she said that the UN aims to ensure human rights and maintain peace and stability for a thriving world.
She also urged the students to utilise the resources available at UN Resource Centre in the College library for better understanding of UN and global politics.
Dr. S. N. Sarma, former Vice Principal, dwelt on the structure of UN including ILO and FAO which played an important role in making the UN more vibrant and effective.
Principal Dr. Subhash Barman read out the important message of Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of UN.
He also pointed out the challenges faced by the UN in bringing an end to the bloodshed in the Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.
He also urged the students to imbibe the values of international norms and law and work for a better world. The programme concluded with a video presentation of Antonio Guterres' speech delivered on the occassion of UN Day.
