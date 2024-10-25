Assam: UN Day Observed At Goalpara College

GOALPARA: A programme to commemorate the birth of United Nations was organized by Goalpara College in association with Indian Federation of UN Association, New Delhi.

The programme began with an introductory speech by Dr. Jayanta Kr Brahma, Assistant Professor in Political Science who welcomed the guests, faculty members and students and emphasized the significance of UN as an international body that plays a vital role in maintaining global peace and security despite various challenges.

Rashmi Hazarika, Assistant Professor in Geography spoke about the relevance of the UN in today's times. Outlining the objectives of the UN, she said that the UN aims to ensure human rights and maintain peace and stability for a thriving world.