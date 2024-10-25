District Cooperative Development Committee Holds Review Meeting to Discuss Initiatives in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A review meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC), along with the inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Committee (JWC), was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar. The meeting was presided over by ADC Nitya Binod Warie, who welcomed all attendees and opened discussions on the various cooperative development initiatives in the district.

During the meeting, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies-cum-Chief Head of Department (CHD) and convener of the DCDC, Jayanta Kherkatary, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of the department’s initiatives within Kokrajhar district. Key developments discussed included the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), data entry into the National Cooperative Database, the establishment of Common Service Centers, the inauguration of Jana Aushadhi Kendras, the development of the World’s Largest Grain Storage Plant, the organization of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), the designation of PACS as Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samriddhi Kendras and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

In his remarks, the chairperson emphasized the importance of timely service delivery, inter-departmental collaboration, and continuous training and capacity-building efforts to ensure the growth and success of cooperative societies in the district. He urged all departments to work together to maximize the impact of these initiatives.

Attendees included officials from the Cooperation department, the District Agriculture Officer (DAO), the Executive Officer of DICC Kokrajhar, the District Development Manager of NABARD, the Manager of Apex Bank, and the chairpersons and secretaries of various cooperative societies in the district.

