A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Tension prevailed at Dhekiajuli Police Station on Friday morning after members of the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU), the North East Muslim Students' Union (NEMSU) and local residents staged a protest over the death of an undertrial prisoner at Tezpur Central Jail on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Azaharul Islam (26), was a resident of Chungabuddhi village under Orang Police Station in Udalguri district. He was arrested by Dhekiajuli Police on November 18 in connection with a case.

The protesters alleged that Islam was physically tortured inside Dhekiajuli Police Station while in custody, leading to his death at around 9 pm on Thursday. They also alleged that he was picked up from his residence without informing the concerned Orang Police Station. However, the allegations of custodial torture are yet to be independently established.

Following the incident, protesters gheraoed Dhekiajuli Police Station, demanding accountability and action against the police personnel concerned.

Co-District Superintendent of Police Bhargav Muni Das, accompanied by a magistrate, reached the police station and managed to pacify the protesters. He assured them that appropriate action would be taken if the allegations were established through an inquiry.

The SP also informed that Dhekiajuli OC Dipak Das had been placed under reserve close with immediate effect on Friday and was being interrogated in connection with the incident.