Assam: UNESCO Team Visits Ahom-era Maidam Site in Assam's Charaideo

ASSAM: A delegation from UNESCO, led by Vishal V Sharma, Indian Citizen and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, visited the historic Maidam site of Charaideo, famous for its Ahom-era cemetery hills thus promoting preservation of Assamese cultural heritage on global platform and efforts towards enlightened ones. Upon his arrival from Paris, Ambassador Sharma embarked on an extensive tour of the plains, where he was warmly welcomed by officials of the Archaeological Society of India, Sonari MLA Dharmeshwar Kunwar, District Judges, and local officials. During the meeting held there, the culture expert of the Government of Assam, Dr. K.C. Noriyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for their commitment to the culture of Assam globally, stressing the government’s commitment to both development and heritage preservation.

Thus appreciating the joint efforts of the state government, ASI and the local community, Chief Minister Sharma appreciated the conservation work done, and mentioned PM Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi", seamlessly linking India’s past with its future. He emphasized India’s status as a cultural superpower and hailed the Ahom dynasty as a source of pride for the nation given the extensive global recognition of Assamese culture and history.

Before visiting Charaideo, UNESCO Ambassador Mr. Sharma politely called on Assam Secretary-General P B Barthakur, where he was briefed on Assam's selection to the World Heritage Summit. Among the mentioned dignitaries were Ranjan Sharma, Prof. Deepirekha Kouli, Madan Singh Chauhan and other officials discussed efforts towards inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO's World Heritage List for the 2023-24 cycle, stressing on efforts to showcase Assam's rich cultural heritage global platform plant. Thus with the inclusion of the historic site Assam would treasure memories of our glorious past of the valour of Ahom monuments and their representation thus inviting more influx of tourist all around the globe.