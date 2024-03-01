Assam Police's Birdie Boro Steals The Show In All India Meet, Clinches 4 Medals

GUWAHATI: Birdie Boro, deputy superintendent of police serving probation period (DSP-Prob) has made his state and the police department proud by claiming glory in the recently concluded All India Police Meet that took place in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Representing Assam Police at this event, Birdie Boro delivered exceptional performances to clinch two gold medals and two bronze medals.

The talented cop won two gold medals for Assam police in individual events, one for gazetted posts and another in open cadre.

On the other hand, he also bagged two bronze medals in team and doubles event of Table Tennis, partnering with Manashjyoti Changmai.