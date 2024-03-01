Assam Police's Birdie Boro Steals The Show In All India Meet, Clinches 4 Medals

GUWAHATI: Birdie Boro, deputy superintendent of police serving probation period (DSP-Prob) has made his state and the police department proud by claiming glory in the recently concluded All India Police Meet that took place in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
Representing Assam Police at this event, Birdie Boro delivered exceptional performances to clinch two gold medals and two bronze medals.
The talented cop won two gold medals for Assam police in individual events, one for gazetted posts and another in open cadre.
On the other hand, he also bagged two bronze medals in team and doubles event of Table Tennis, partnering with Manashjyoti Changmai.
The team representing the Assam police took part in four events, the likes of which include Table Tennis, Volleyball, Sepal Teakraw and Yoga, exhibiting their versatility and competitive spirit.
The Assam police team managed to secure a total of three bronze medals in Sepak Teakraw. As far as Table Tennis was concerned, the team fared exceptionally well, winning two gold medals and two bronze medals.
Notably, Birdie Boro happens to be an international-level Table Tennis player, who also got featured in the Indian Table Tennis team between 2010 and 2018.
He is also the first sportsperson to clear APSC in 2022 with an impressive rank of 66, that too in his first attempt and is currently on probation period as a DSP with Assam Police.
Meanwhile, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal earlier told the media that the city organized the All India Police Games for the first time in its history.
A total of six sporting disciplines were played across four venues in Nagpur for over a period of six days.
A total of 3,000 cops, both men and women, from across the country participated in six sporting activities including volleyball, handball, basketball, table tennis, sepak takraw and yoga.