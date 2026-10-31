Assam: Unidentified Body Found in Dikhow River

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The recovery of an unidentified body from the Dikhow river at Tengahola in the Bamun Pukhuri area under Nazira Model police station on Friday morning has created a sensation in the locality.

According to reports, a resident living near the river spotted the body entangled in the branches of a bamboo tree submerged in the river while he had gone to take a bath in the morning. He immediately informed the village head, who subsequently alerted the Officer-in-Charge of Nazira Model Police Station over the phone. The deceased is believed to be around 47 years of age. However, his identity has not yet been established.

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