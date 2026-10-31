Assam: 2 cattle smugglers held in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT3

JAGIROAD: The Dharamtul police in the district of Morigaon on Friday arrested two cattle smugglers with 20 smuggled cows. The arrested were identified as Mustafa of Amani and Mukachidul of Rupahi in the district of Nagaon. Two vehicles (AS02DC9729 and AS01RC5150) were also seized. It is alleged that the two smugglers have been involved in smuggling cattle from Assam to Bangladesh via Meghalaya for the last couple of years.

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