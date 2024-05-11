Assam: Unidentified Dead Body Recovered from Brahmaputra River

South Salmara: A sudden discovery took the local people of South Salmara by shock. The local people of the region discovered a dead body. The incident took place in the morning hours of Saturday.

According to local sources, a dead body was spotted in the waters of the Brahmaputra River on Saturday morning. The locals spotted the same at the ferry ghat located in the Dutiya Khanda (Pukamari) which is in the Maharir Char locality on the banks of the Brahmaputra. A notable number of local people use this ghat for daily commute. The body was found floating in the waters of the river.

The local people spotted the dead body in a plastic bag with the head out of the bag. This discovery triggered a sensation among the local people, resulting in the gathering of a large number of people. They informed the South Salmara Police Station about this discovery.