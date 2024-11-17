Assam: Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar reviews development initiatives in Karbi Anglong

DIPHU: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, is on a three-day visit to Karbi Anglong to assess the progress of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes. On Saturday, the Minister chaired a series of high-level meetings aimed at boosting development in the district and addressing the key issues.

In the first meeting, held at the auditorium of Arboretum, Matipung, Dr. Kumar interacted with the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, Executive Members, Council Members, MP Amarsing Tisso and MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng and Dorsing Ronghang. The KAAC Chairman, Raju Tisso and other key officials were also present.

Later, the Minister reviewed the implementation of flagship schemes and initiatives during a discussion with the Deputy Commissioner, KAAC officials and heads of various departments. Key programs discussed included PM-SVANidhi, PMEGP, PMFME, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY (Rural and Urban), Ayushman Bharat, Lakhpati Didi and skill development initiatives under Financial Outreach and Support Indicators.

Dr. Kumar emphasized the need to increase institutional deliveries in the health sector through greater awareness among mothers. In the education sector, he called for focused efforts to reduce dropout rates, improve pass percentages and organize special classes for students who have dropped out. Highlighting the need for inter-departmental coordination, the Minister urged officials to prioritize sectors like health, education and irrigation to ensure maximum public benefit through effective implementation of government schemes.

The Minister's three-day official visit to Karbi Anglong includes a scheduled visit to the Samelangso Aspirational Block. Over the next two days, the Minister is scheduled to visit the Samelangso Aspirational Block where he will assess health facilities and engage with NGOs and local communities to understand their challenges and explore avenues for sustainable development and welfare initiatives.

