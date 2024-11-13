Assam: Dr. Tuliram Ronghang Pledges Border Dispute Resolution and Distributes Land Pattas in West Karbi Anglong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Dongkamukam: KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang said that the long-standing interstate border disputes that frequently arise between Assam and Meghalaya in the West Karbi Anglong district will be resolved.

He said this while addressing as chief guest at free ceremonial patta distribution programme under No: 112 Amri LA constituency, at Boithalangso Serdihun Aklam, West Karbi Anglong. Not only with Meghalaya but tribals living in bordering State areas of Nagaland will get settled, he said.

“It is a historic day for hills tribes, as we are receiving land document on the spot without spending a single pie,” Dr Tuliram continued. He further said that the remaining patta will be given in a phased wise manner.

Regarding PGR/VGR criticism by opposition, Dr Tuliram said that the day is not far away when everything will be crystal clear regarding our work. He also added that all major road connectivity to major towns area will be completed soon.

In order to establish Autonomous State one day, he urged everyone to finally have faith in the Karbi Anglong team.

MP Amarsingh Tisso in his address informed that presently its annual periodic khiraj patta and within a year conversion to medhi patta will be made. Altogether 10,000 (ten thousand) pattas for ethnic tribals were distributed.

Also “White Paper on PGR land of Kheroni ( Hawaipur)” written by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council ( KAAC) was released by Dr Tuliram Ronghang.

