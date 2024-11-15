Assam: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Reviews Schemes in Goalpara

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Union minister of State for External Affairs and Textile, Pabitra Margherita on Thursday visited Goalpara and reviewed the central government schemes being implemented here as an aspirational district.

In a meeting arranged at the DC’s conference hall, Margherita took stock of the progress of the schemes running under NITI Aayog and gave necessary suggestions.

The minister further directed the district administration to prepare a report of the central government sponsored projects and schemes which are facing any type of difficulties and require necessary initiatives.

Ranjit Konwar, DDC administered the meeting where success of the ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ which was undertaken from July 6 to September 30 in the district was also analyzed.

Mention may be made that Goalpara district is one among the 112 aspirational districts of the country declared back in 2018.

Mriganka Choudhury, CEO of Zilla Parishad and all other line department officers were present on this occasion besides Anupam Das, assistant commissioner.

