‘Muga Eri silk is important for rural employment in Northeast India’: Pabitra Margherita

GUWAHATI: Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles & External Affairs attended the 25th establishment day celebration of the Silver Jubilee Event of the Central Muga Eri Research & Training Institute (CMER&TI), Central Silk Board at Lahdoigarh, Jorhat on Thursday.

In his keynote address, Margherita emphasized the crucial role of CMER&TI in promoting Muga silk, a Geographical Indication (GI) tagged product, and its significance to the cultural identity of Assam. He lauded the Institute for its contributions in enhancing India’s position as a global leader in Vanya silk.

The minister highlighted the need to strengthen sericulture farming in the Northeast to boost production and engage local communities. He urged the employment of more field assistants to raise awareness and motivate residents. He also urged developing Muga and Eri cluster-based villages and engaging youth in Eri culture to revitalize the industry and called for establishing advanced laboratories and introducing crop insurance to safeguard stakeholders.

Margherita suggested exploring the National Livelihood Mission for support, enhancing mulberry production in Assam, and ensuring the protection of indigenous weavers to strengthen all stakeholders in the textile sector.

In today’s event a special documentary showcasing the Institute’s 25-year journey and its research achievements was released, alongside a souvenir titled “25 Years of Excellence,” a special postal stamp issued in collaboration with India Post and the book “Golden Threads: A Guide to Muga Post Cocoon Technology.” Furthermore, a groundbreaking commercial loose-egg production technology in Eri-culture was launched, aimed at empowering seri-entrepreneurs and promoting sustainable Eri silk production across India. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the technical and administrative staff, as well as key stakeholders in the sericulture sector during the event. The event was graced by other dignitaries, including UG Brahma, Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Sericulture, Government of Assam; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP from Kaziranga; and Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA Jorhat, stated a press release.

