Bureau of Indian Standards, Guwahati branch conducted a Sensitization programme for Gram Panchayat presidents and secretaries

Nagaon: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati branch conducted a sensitization programme for the Gram Panchayat presidents and secretaries of Nagaon district on Tuesday at the Nagaon Zilla Parishad conference hall, Haibargaon. The event was chaired by Ananta Kumar Gogoi CEO, Nagaon Zilla Parishad and Deputy CEO Abhijeet Chakraborty. The programme focused on educating the elected leaders about the importance of adhering to quality standards in various aspects of daily life and emphasized the significance of using standardized construction materials, safe drinking water practices, and quality agricultural inputs. Barashajyoti Baishya and Bhaskar Das from Guwahati were the resource persons.

The Gram Panchayat presidents and secretaries were also briefed on the effective use of the Gram Panchayat booklets containing important standards. They were also encouraged to adhere to these standards in government purchases to ensure that public funds are utilized efficiently and effectively. Hands on training on “BIS CARE” app which is the official app of the BIS was provided to the attendees. The app facilitates verification of license details, hallmarks on gold ornaments, register consumer related complaints etc.

