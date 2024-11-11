Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Addresses Students at Techxetra in Tezpur University

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Former Chief Minister, Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, graced the TechXetra 2024, the annual techno-cultural festival of Tezpur University, on November 9.

Addressing the students at the KBR auditorium of the university, the Union Minister called upon students to actively participate in India’s journey to becoming a global powerhouse. He outlined his ministry’s objectives, explaining why maritime transport is a critical infrastructure for the social and economic development of a country. Sonowal also explained India’s ambitious Maritime India Vision 2030, which aims to position India among the top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030.

The Minister was welcomed by Prof. RR Hoque, Vice Chancellor, in charge of the university, and Prof. KC Biswal, Registrar, along with TechXetra coordinators. Prof. Biswal, welcoming the Union Minister, gave a brief presentation on TechXetra. “The Technical Fest is a platform that celebrates innovation, creativity, and the power of technology. The event features a diverse range of activities, including technical workshops, hackathons, coding, ideation, etc.,” the registrar said in his welcome address.

A cultural program was also organized on the occasion of the visit of the Minister.

