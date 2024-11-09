Assam: TechXetra- Annual techno extravaganza starts in Tezpur University

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University’s (TU) School of Engineering commenced its annual techno-cultural extravaganza, TechXetra 2024 from Friday. The three-day long TechXetra 2024 is a platform that celebrates innovation, creativity, and the power of technology.

The event features a diverse range of activities, including technical workshops, hackathons, coding, ideathon etc. This year’s theme was “The Odyssey of a Greener Tomorrow: Engineering Earth’s Future”.

Sonitpur District Commissioner Ankur Bharali was present on the occasion as the chief guest. Speaking as the chief guest, the District Commissioner, in his address, highlighted the importance of India’s demographic dividend and urged the youth to channel their energy constructively. He emphasized the role of educational institutions in nurturing positive addictions, such as a passion for drama, art, sports, and other creative pursuits.

Prof. R. R. Hoque, Vice Chancellor, in charge, TU highlighted the importance of organising Tech Fests such as TechXetra. He said that ideas are formed and generated at such events. He urged the students to be imaginative.

Prof Partha Pratim Sahu, Dean, School of Engineering, speaking on the occasion said that technology or inventions should benefit society. “The students must think about innovation as a solution to problems,” the Dean remarked.

Dr. Rosy Sarmah, Faculty Coordinator of the event, while explaining the theme underscored the urgent need for sustainable technological advancements to address pressing environmental challenges.

Dr. Lima Das, a renowned Xattriya & Odissi danseuse, award winning actor and singer performed during the cultural event.

