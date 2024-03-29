Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticizes opposition

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vehemently criticized the opposition for its inability to offer constructive solutions, instead resorting to misleading rhetoric. Sonowal said that since the era of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has given Assam and the North-East minimal support to prosperity or security, neglecting the welfare of its people. The Union minister underscored the atrocities inflicted upon the Assamese people during Congress rule, accusing the party of instigating divisions within the Assamese society and fuelling violent conflicts.

Sonowal came down heavily on Congress for the brutal suppression of movements such as the Assam movement. He questioned the credibility of the opposition.

Addressing the rally at Tingkhang, the BJP candidate contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Congress imposed the draconian IMDT Act on the people of Assam only, not the whole country. CAA is an all India act, unlike IMDT that was passed by Congress to compromise the security of Assamese. The Congress government has jeopardized the interests of indigenous ‘Khilonjiya’ people in pursuit of power, relying on the support of non-citizens. Any objections to CAA can be legally contested, as witnessed by ongoing appeals to the Supreme Court. The government welcomes such challenges and is prepared to abide by the court’s ruling, whatever it may be. However, those who persist in sowing confusion among the populace will be held accountable to the public in due course.”

Criticizing the opposition further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Congress-led Opposition don’t deserve a response about my identity as an Asomiya. I am an Asomiya by heart, by spirit, by work. I am an Asomiya by heart, by spirit, by work. Challenging the oppressive IMDT Act by the Congress, I took the battle against this Act to the Supreme Court without hesitation. Throughout the six-year struggle, I never wavered in my resolve. Eventually, the Supreme Court ruled the act discriminatory against Assam. Despite being part of the same nation, the Congress subjected the Assamese people as the second-class citizenship. My aspirations extend beyond merely holding political positions like MLA or MP; my foremost duty is to advocate for the national issues of Assam. Protecting the rights and interests of the Assamese people remains my paramount objective, regardless of the position I hold.”

“In 2004, the AGP nominated me as their candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency elections. Securing the highest number of votes from the Tingkhang assembly constituency in that election left an indelible impression on me. The people of Tingkhang hold a special place in my heart. Moving forward, our goal is to elevate the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency to one of the finest in the country. This constituency, comprising ten assembly constituencies, boasts a rich heritage. During the British era, it witnessed the establishment of the first tea estate in the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia region. Abundant in resources like coal, timber, tea leaves, and mineral oil, this area was once a hub of global trade. It commemorates 200 years of Assam Tea, a testament to the toil of the revered tea workers of Assam. The invaluable contribution of tea workers is etched in our collective memory. By the year 2047, our concerted efforts will be directed towards aligning with Narendra Modi’s vision to propel India towards becoming a developed nation. Our aim is for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency to emerge as a pivotal constituency within the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister the BJP-led NDA government has achieved remarkable milestones during its tenure of ten years. Modi’s unwavering commitment to upholding the dignity of all citizens through the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has propelled the nation towards social progress. The transformative impact of these efforts is evident in the villages, towns, and tea garden areas of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency,” Sonowal said.

Also Read: Assam: Hemanta Borthakur, Chief priest of Vishnu Dol passes away in Sivasagar

Also Watch: