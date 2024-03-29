Assam: Hemanta Borthakur, Chief priest of Vishnu Dol passes away in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Hemanta Borthakur, the chief priest of Vishnu Dol in Sivasagar, breathed his last at his residence near ASTC in Sivasagar town at 5.20 pm on March 24. As soon as the news of the death of the nearly 90-year-old priest spread, there was a pall of gloom across Sivasagar town. Borthakur had been serving as a priest in Vishnu Dol since six decades. He used to perform naam-kirtan regularly in the Dol.

He had also been involved with various social organisations and social activities. Borthakur was an accomplished football player. He was publicly felicitated as a player in last Abhiruchi Divas. He left behind a son and two daughters at the time of his death.

Sivasagar Dol Unnayan Parishad and other organisations also condoled his demise. His last rites were performed at Thanamukh Shantivan crematorium.

Also Read: Assam: Static surveillance team seized cash in Morigaon

Also Watch: