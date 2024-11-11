Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hits out at Congress

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, campaigned for the BJP candidate contesting in the Behali LAC bye-elections on Sunday.

Sonowal addressed two public meetings at Bedeti and Borjaroni to garner support for the BJP candidate, Diganta Ghatowal. Sonowal criticised the Congress regimes of the past, whom he accused of practicing diversionary politics of communalism, corruption, and conflict for petty gains. Campaigning for the BJP candidate, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The BJP-led NDA government stands for the cause of nation-building with a vision to make India Atmanirbhar and by weaving a social fabric with the vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.’ For years, under the misrule of Congress governments, both at the centre and the state, the people of this country had to endure lots of hardship. The governance of Congress and the politics that they believe in are entrenched in divisionary tactics. Now, with years of misdeed, the Congress essentially means communalism, corruption, and conflict. When you go out to vote to elect your next representative, you should vote for the cause of nation-building and not for someone who is known for their corruption, communalism, and conflict.”

Sarbananda Sonowal further said, “People’s trust in the development agenda of PM Narendra Modi ji has brought in a new wave of progress, enthusiasm, and hope among the people of Assam and the Northeast. The NDA, led by the BJP, champions progress, equity, dignity, and prosperity for every Indian. Guided by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the NDA government has ushered in a decade of transformative advancements, marking a clear departure from the corruption, favouritism, and poor governance seen in previous decades. With clear direction and decisive action, this Modi government has empowered communities and uplifted lives across the country. Under the dark age of Congress rule, the youth experienced stifled opportunities, and common citizens bore the brunt of systemic injustices. Today, we have moved beyond those times, and as we look toward the future, it is essential to remember the choices that shape the path forward. Let us all join and continue our journey towards building a better, stronger India, which is Atmanirbhar, under the dynamic and hard-working Narendra Modi ji.”

The Union Minister was joined by the Ministers of the Government of Assam, Sanjay Kishan and Piyush Hazarika; the Union Minister of State, Pabitra Margherita; the Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Ranjit Dutta and MP (Rajya Sabha) Rameshwar Teli; along with MLAs Bhuvan Pegu, Diganta Kalita, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, and Mana Deka, are esteemed party colleagues of the BJP and the Mitra, stated a press release.

