Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal holds discussion with Indian Army

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held discussions with Indian Army officials and district administration on Saturday concerning the widespread flood and erosion affecting the greater Bindhakta area in Chabua.

The meeting was held at Dinjan Army Camp headquarters, where top officials from the Indian Army and Dibrugarh district administration officials were present.

Sonowal commended the proactive efforts of the Indian Army in assisting the local populace amidst the flood crisis. He is emphasising the necessity of unified action in confronting this natural disaster.

The Union minister visited the comprehensive medical camp at the Dinjan Army camp organised by the Indian Army as part of “Rajat Jayanti” celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday. The camp is aimed at assisting the local population from the adjoining villages affected by incessant rains and floods along the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

As heavy rains persist, the risk of diseases like malaria and dengue has escalated in the affected areas.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the Dao Division took the lead in delivering essential medical aid to the villagers.

A specially equipped camp, featuring advanced laboratory and X-ray facilities, hosted a team of specialist doctors and surgeons who screened close to 1,500 villagers for symptoms of dengue and malaria. The medical team comprised gynaecologists, orthopaedic surgeons, general physicians, and eye specialists, who also conducted screenings for malnutrition among children.

The Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, acknowledged the effort by the Army and appreciated their service towards providing healing solutions to people.

Sonowal urged officials to ensure the prompt availability of all emergency services. The District Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Bikram Kairi, was also in attendance during the meeting.

The Union Minister was accompanied by MLA Terash Gowala, MLA Binod Hazarika, GOC-in-C of Dao Division, and major General Vikrant Deshpande, among other senior officials of the Indian Army and state government. In addition to medical screenings, an awareness lecture on lifestyle diseases was conducted to educate the villagers.

