IIT Guwahati to study artificial floods in Dibrugarh: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that IIT, Guwahati, will be studying the causes of artificial floods in Dibrugarh city, based on which a master plan will be prepared.

He said the government will take corrective measures based on this to fix the artificial flooding in the city. Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Naliapool area of Dibrugarh city to inspect the drainage and sewerage system on Saturday.

Sonowal, who is also the Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh LSC, called upon the experts and authorities to take necessary steps for all efforts, resources, and knowledge to chalk out a sustainable and pragmatic solution to the ill designed drainage system—a system that will prevent artificial floods from affecting city life. Sarbananda Sonowal also called up the Chief Minister in this regard.

“The artificial floods in Dibrugarh are a cause for concern, and we must remain at the forefront to solve this problem and find a solution that is economically prudent, ecologically viable, and environmentally sustainable. The IIT Guwahati is going to study the causes beneath this artificial flooding in the city, which has thrown the life of Dibrugarh out of gear. Once identified, the team of experts will draw up a master plan and present it to the government for execution. We will ensure that this is executed in letter and spirit so that this menace of artificial flooding can be put to rest for good. It is also a matter of grave concern that encroachment is a major cause of such artificial flooding. I call upon civic bodies to act against anyone found violating the law and bring them to book. We must ensure all possible steps to find a sustainable solution to the artificial flooding problem in Dibrugarh,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister instructed the officials to swiftly act to bring relief to the public. Sonowal also stressed the need for civic bodies to address a range of issues, including encroachment.

He urged the officials, furthermore, to expedite efforts towards finding a permanent solution to these challenges, incorporating expert opinions and suggestions into their plans.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Saikat Patra; the District Commissioner, Vikram Kairi; and other senior officials of the state government as well as well-wishers.

