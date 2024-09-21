Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Joins Swachhata Sewa Programme in Margherita

Tinsukia: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, took part in multiple events, including ‘Swachhata Sewa’ programme at Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha MP for the Dibrugarh also took oath as the poden member of Margherita Municipal Board on Thursday.

Speaking after the Swachhata drive, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Cleanliness is like Godliness. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this government embarked upon an important task to make our country clean through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.”

“It has been a decade of this campaign, which has brought tremendous changes, like thousands of villages and hundreds of urban centres became ODF. There has been a conscious effort to ramp up the infrastructure around garbage disposal system as well as strengthen the network mechanism to achieve better results. The campaign was inspired by the vision of Mahatma Gandhi. We must continue this wonderful journey led by the visionary PM Narendra Modi to realise the ideals of Gandhi ji which is going to strengthen the democratic values of India,” Sonowal added.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Mayor of Margherita Municipality Board, Anand Sharma, along with other municipal representatives, enthusiastic workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Safai Karamchari leaders, participated in the march.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid a wreath at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. During the event, the Union Minister not only took part in the cleanliness drive but also cleaned the martyr’s memorial, planted saplings, and engaged with local shopkeepers and sanitation workers, furthering the spirit of community service.

The Union Minister was joined by party state General Secretary Pulak Gohain; the Chairman, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited and party state secretary, Bikul Deka; Tinsukia District BJP President Kushkant Bora along with other office-bearers. (ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal elected as president of Assam Olympic Association (AOA) (sentinelassam.com)