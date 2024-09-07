Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal elected as president of Assam Olympic Association (AOA)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been re-elected as the president of the Assam Olympic Association. The formal announcement will be made during the Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held on September 22 in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal was the lone candidate who filed nomination papers for the post of president and after scrutiny his papers were found valid on Friday.

The 45-member Executive Council will be constituted in the next Annual General Meeting of the Assam Olympic Association and election are expected in all other posts- senior vice president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, joint secretary, assistant secretary and executive council member. Highest number of candidates, altogether 28, will contest for the post of vice president.

The withdrawal of nomination papers will begin on Saturday and will continue till Monday. If requires election for the different posts will be held on September 22 during the Annual General Meeting.

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal all set to re-elect president of Assam Olympic Association (AOA)

Also Watch: