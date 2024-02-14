Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits Dirai Tea Estate in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, is visiting the Dirai Tea estate in Lengeri region as part of the BJP’s ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan’ today. During his visit, the senior BJP leader will be spending the night in one of the homes at the maaj line of the estate after interacting with the people of the area, including beneficiaries of government schemes, sardars, chowkidars, and senior citizens of the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “It is a wonderful initiative launched by the party for all our party workers to reach out to every citizen who resides in India’s more than seven lakh villages. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has been growing at an impressive rate, and people from villages as well as urban areas have benefited from the multiple welfare schemes launched by Modi.”

“Due to Modiji’s untiring effort and efficient management, the people of India are enjoying the fruits of development reaching their homes. Unlike in the dark age of Congress governments, when middlemen reign in terror, the cancer of corruption is rooted out. Today, the beneficiaries receive their dues in their own bank accounts, or the medical expenses have become completely cashless under Aiyushman Bharat, bringing a great sense of relief to people. Basic issues like cleanliness, which were looked down upon by Congress as unimportant, have been taken up on a mission mode under Swacha Bharat Abhiyaan, allowing the people to have a cleaner village or town and live their lives with dignity. Our mothers, who toil hard for the well-being of their family, have access to foodgrains via PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), energy via Ujjwala, home via PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), toilets via Swacha Bharat, and education via many schemes of the Modi government, like Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Every household in India is being empowered with the Jan Dhan Yojana to become an active member of an inclusive economy and reap the fruits of development. Under Modi ji, India has truly broken the shackles of poverty when 25 crores of fellow countrymen came out of abject poverty in the last 10 years. This is the Modi Ki Guarantee that has given the people of India hope and to work during this Amrit Kaal for a prosperous, strong, ambitious, healthy Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

