Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Asom of Golaghat district committee reacts against comments on Ahom community

GOLAGHAT: The activists of Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Asom (TAYPA) of Golaghat district committee on Thursday staged protest and burnt the effigy of journalist Monoj Goswami for his abusive comments on the Ahom community. Activists of the organization shouted various slogans against Monoj Goswami for his comments against Ahom rulers. They demanded his immediate arrest.

Shuvan Konwar, joint secretary of the Taipa Central Committee, expressed anger, saying that under the leadership of the late Chaolung Soukapha, the Ahoms brought together the ethnic groups that were once scattered. Today, persons like Manoj Goswami are trying to demean the Ahom community which will not be tolerated. The activists have vowed to agitate further if Monoj Goswami is not taken into custody.

